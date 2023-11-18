The government funding announced comes an ambitious plan of improvement schemes is set to be agreed for the county for the next financial year.

North Yorkshire Council’s highways capital programme includes street lighting, bridges, integrated transport and road maintenance.

The 2024/25 programme, set to be approved next Friday (November 24), outlines how £40.07 million funding from the Department for Transport (DfT), will be spent.

A total of £17.6m is allocated for road maintenance schemes such as patching, resurfacing and surface dressing. A further £2.1m will be spent on footway maintenance.

Delivery of the capital programme will be boosted by the county’s share of £3.8 billion of additional highways maintenance funding announced today by the Government over the next 10 years. North Yorkshire’s allocation includes an extra £4.7 million for this year and next.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: “Keeping our 5,800 miles of roads in the best condition is a key priority for us, but an ongoing challenge.

“To rise to this immense task, we’ve already invested £6.5m more this year. I am pleased we can invest even more this year and next year, too.

“This significant, extra funding will be an immense boost and allow us to repair even more roads next year than expected.

“I know this investment in our road network will be welcomed across North Yorkshire.”

Among the major schemes included in next year’s programme is the £630,000 resurfacing of Ripon’s Market Place.Also included in next year’s programme are resurfacing schemes totalling £300,000 on Pannal Ash Road and £528,000 on York Place in Harrogate. The crossroads on the A6055 near Brompton on Swale will be resurfaced at a cost of £92,400.

A total of £500,000 has been allocated to fund spray injection patching across the county. This mechanised process has proved a more efficient and cost-effective way to repair potholes and helps to prepare roads for future surface dressing.

The council is further prioritising safety with a total of £600,000 allocated for accident investigation and prevention, and £530,00 for signage and lining improvements. This is an increase from £400,000 and £320,000 respectively on last year’s programme.

Details of schemes to benefit from the extra funding will be confirmed shortly.

The capital programme will be considered by Cllr Duncan and the corporate director for environment, Karl Battersby, at a meeting on Friday, November 24.