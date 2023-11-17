Police in the city are asking the public to contact them if they have seen the mini excavator or are aware of its whereabouts.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The excavator was stolen from a customer's address in York after it had been delivered to them in September on hire from a company from outside of North Yorkshire."

If you have any information, please email: gill.mee@northyorkshire.police.uk or call in confidence on 101, select option 2 and ask for Gill Mee.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12230189118