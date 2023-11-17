A MINI excavator has been stolen in York.
Police in the city are asking the public to contact them if they have seen the mini excavator or are aware of its whereabouts.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The excavator was stolen from a customer's address in York after it had been delivered to them in September on hire from a company from outside of North Yorkshire."
If you have any information, please email: gill.mee@northyorkshire.police.uk or call in confidence on 101, select option 2 and ask for Gill Mee.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference 12230189118
