This photo shows Skeldergate before the building of the Bonding Warehouse.

The image - from the council's explore archive - shows buildings on the stone base of the medieval riverside of Skeldergate in 1853

The Dutch gabled warehouse was demolished in 1970, and some of the other buildings were replaced in 1873-4 by the Bonding Warehouse.

The building with a cupola (to the extreme left of the image) was the City Gaol, which was built 1802-7 and demolished in 1880.

The photographer, William Pumphrey, says in his notes for this picture that "the old wharf stands on the foundations of the protecting tower".

