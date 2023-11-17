North Yorkshire Police say it happened around the Foss Fairy Trail alongside the river in Huntington at about 5.40pm on Thursday (November 17).

A police spokesman said: "A man, described as tall, skinny and riding a bicycle, indecently exposed himself and performed a sexual act on himself in front of the victims.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time including anyone who may have seen the man either immediately before or after the incident or who witnessed the incident, to get in touch.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote the reference number below."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230218480.