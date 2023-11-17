The organisers of Tockwith Agricultural Show confirmed the move at the society AGM on Wednesday night.

The ‘pause’ was unanimously approved at the following committee meeting, held in Long Marton Village Hall.

Georgina Watson, the Committee Chair, who had planned to step down has agreed to stay in place until a new Chair can be appointed.

She says that after the discussion at the AGM and the Committee meeting she now feels confident about the Show’s long-term future.

Georgina continued: “Although it’s obviously disappointing to have to cancel the 2024 show this does give us a really valuable opportunity to take a look at every aspect of the show and in particular to find ways of spreading the workload.”

A number of new people have already come forward to offer to help and the committee have decided to make the focus of 2024 a number of smaller events to help promote the show and raise awareness within the community.

Georgina explained: “Clearly the key to ensuring the show’s future is to recruit more people.

“That way we can make sure that small groups rather than individuals share what at times can be hard work. We want to ensure that being involved in the show remains both exciting and enjoyable for everyone.

“We also want to ensure that people joining our team can bring in fresh ideas. The show has been incredibly successful in the past, but that doesn’t mean there’s not room to adapt and improve what we are offering. The year’s break means we can throw everything up in the air and see what emerges.

She added: “I think this is an exciting opportunity and I’m confident that Tockwith Show will be back better than ever in 2025.”

The ‘pause’ in staging the Tockwith Show, which typically attracts a turnout of around 8,000 people, follows the society cancelling its annual bonfire last year.

The society cancelled the 2022 Bonfire last September saying he ‘physical restraints’ of using the show field for the site and the effort involved, meant is volunteers had to focus on the annual show.

The May car boot sale will be held in 2024, as normal.

Tockwith and District Show Society was founded in 1945.

At its Show in 1947, which aimed to raise money for the Red Cross to support staff at RAF Marston Moor, with 12 helpers it created a surplus of £58.

In 2004, it bought its current site at Cattal Moor Lane, just west of Tockwith.

The last show, on August 6, saw more than 120 trophies handed out, plus over £6,000 prizemoney across hundreds of categories.