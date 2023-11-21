As The Press previously reported, York achieved the recognition for the second year in a row, placing it among 119 other leading cities globally.

Speaking on the recognition, Cllr Paula Widdowson, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: "It is an incredible achievement for York to be listed as an A-list Climate Action city.

"This is a culmination of the work the Liberal Democrats did in administration alongside city wide partners and residents."

Joint executive member for environment and climate emergency, Cllr Kate Ravilious, said: "There’s been some really good work done to date in identifying the activities that contribute to York’s impact on the climate as well as on developing ideas for what the city can do in response.

"Since coming to power we are building on that work by taking meaningful action on how people move around through development of a new Local Transport Plan, and on building new homes that have a far lower carbon impact through much greater energy efficiency."

Meanwhile, joint executive member for environment and climate emergency, Cllr Jenny Kent, said: "Our ambition needs to be maintained and actions increased if York is to play its part in tackling the very real threat climate change poses to humankind."