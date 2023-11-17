Yorkshire's Winter Wonderland is back at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York with its popular outdoor ice rink, funfair and Santa’s grotto.

A regular attraction in the city since 2010, this year’s Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland brings a new terrace overlooking the rink for people using The Chalet café.

Visitors can stroll through the Winter Woodland to visit Santa and his elves in his cosy log cabin grotto.

Santa with children at Yorkshire's Winter Wonderland (Image: Supplied)

This year the funfair is bigger and better than ever according to organiser Georgi Wood, with new modern rides including an exciting Twist, Waltzer and Miami joining the family favourite, the vintage dodgems dating from 1937.

The 1947 Muffin the Mule at Yorkshire's Winter Wonderland funfair (Image: Supplied)

She said that in addition, there will be plenty to enthral younger visitors with four children’s rides as well as the Hook-a-Duck and Sharp Shooters game stalls offering prizes every time.

She said: “We are very excited to be opening Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland for our 18th season, and are feeling very Christmassy with the decorations and snow-covered trees everywhere.

"We like to create something different each year and are delighted to introduce our new café terrace right beside the rink as well as the gingerbread-themed Winter Woodland, and hope all our guests will enjoy the new look.

“A visit to Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland has become a tradition for many families and a special part of their Christmas. We hope we can help new visitors create new memories for their perfect festive experience too.”

The dodgems at Yorkshire's Winter Wonderland funfair (Image: Supplied)

Centre manager Paul Tyler said: “Christmas at York Designer Outlet just wouldn’t be the same without Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland. For many families the event has become a fixture in their festive calendar with fun outdoor activities for all ages to enjoy, as well as the opportunity to tick off the Christmas shopping list.”

One of the Christmas stalls (Image: Supplied)

Booking is recommended. For opening times and ticket information or to book go to either: ticketsource.co.uk/theicefactor or yorkshireswinterwonderland.com Online booking fee applies. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office on site, subject to availability.

A reservation is required to visit Santa’s grotto and can be made at yorkshireswinterwonderland.com or directly at bookfatherchristmas.co.uk/York.

Families taking to the ice (Image: Supplied)