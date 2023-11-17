North Yorkshire Police are appealing to the public to report sightings of Ali who hasn't been seen since Wednesday, November 15, at approximately 1.30pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: "He is described as white, of slim build, approximately 5ft 8 tall and has short brown hair.

"Officers are currently focusing their search on Scarborough town centre, where Ali was last seen."

If you have any information which could help with the search for Ali then please call 101. Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999.

Please quote reference number 12230217797 when passing information.