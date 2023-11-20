AN Australian star is bringing his latest tour to York Barbican, with tickets going on sale next week.
Jason Donovan's "Doin' Fine 25" tour will take his fans on a journey through 35 years worth of hits.
Following on from his "Doin' Fine 90" tour the new show will include some of Jason's favourite songs. Featuring the likes of "Joseph", "Priscilla", "Rocky Horror", and "Grease". Popular favourites "Any Dream Will Do" and "Sealed with a Kiss" will also fewature.
Jason said: "I am so excited about this tour. My performing career has been an incredible ride, and I can't wait to celebrate it by performing the songs that have been such an important part of my life.
"It's going to be a fantastic show, and I look forward to sharing all those special moments with my fans."
Tickets for the show on March 8, 2025, will go on sale at 10am, November 24.
