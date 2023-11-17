Owen Jeffers, 19, of Sherburn-in-Elmet, had been enjoying a night out in York with friends celebrating his girlfriend's birthday back in June when they noticed a man behaving oddly on Ouse Bridge.

As they watched, the man climbed on to the bridge parapet and stood up and started swinging on a pole.

Owen, who is studying for a degree in film and television at Sheffield Hallam University and took part in the Halloween events at York Maze, said he was concerned that the man was going to jump and walked back to the centre of the bridge to ask if he was safe.

"The man was very dismissive at first but as his actions became increasingly worrying, I knew I had to intervene," he said.

The distressed man eventually agreed to come down from the wall if Owen took his hand, which he said was particularly terrifying as he didn't know if he would get pulled into the river himself.

"It was terrifying, but I just felt like I had to go there and help him. It was really unexpected and really scary," said Owen.

Owen continued to talk to the man before surreptitiously signalling to a passing police van that help was required. Although the police van initially drove off, two officers returned on foot five minutes later and Owen was able to confirm the need for assistance without alerting the distressed man.

One of the officers then took over the care of the man while Owen briefed the other on exactly what had happened, and the police were able to take the man away to safety.

Owen was of the winners of last night’s 29th Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards, sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors, where he was named Unsung Hero.

He was among the youngsters presented with trophies in front of more than 350 people at Leeds United’s Centenary Pavilion.

The awards mark the achievements of young people in seven categories, from the arts to sport. Organised by the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation, the annual event has now raised more than £1.3 million to support young people in Yorkshire.

Chairman of the Awards Peter McCormick OBE said: “Every year we are astonished, inspired and, frequently, moved to tears by the amazing stories of our winners whose achievements underline the depth and breadth of the quality of the young people in our region.”

Among the other winners from North Yorkshire on the night were Archie Gray, 17, of Harrogate, who won Achievement in Sport. Archie is a rising star at Leeds United who is firmly following in his family’s footsteps and now playing regular first team football.

The Special Award, sponsored by GMI Property went to Mike Riley of Harrogate walked 206 miles from St Bees in Cumbria to Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire, via England’s highest peak of Scafell over 14 days to raise a massive £4,000 for the foundation.

*The Samaritans say that whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.