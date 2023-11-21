Kyra Women's Project hosted a dinner fundraiser at York's Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, November 14.

Attendees were treated to a raffle, along with music from Tori acoustic. Kyra founder, Yvonne Copley, was also there.

Across its 10-year-history Kyra hasn't received statutory or regular funding and relies constantly on grants and fundraising to deliver its vital services to the women of York, free of charge.

Yvonne said: "It was a privilege and delight to join the 10-year celebrations. Such a positive evening surrounded by passionate Kyra people.

"It is wonderful that Kyra continues to support women, regardless of their struggles."

The charity helps more than 200 women in York every week.

Anyone who identifies as a woman over the age of 18 is eligible to their counselling, activities, and drop-in sessions which are designed to support and develop its members.