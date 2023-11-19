Richard Garner, 66, of Swain Court, Northallerton, pleaded guilty to causing the death of a 71-year-old pensioner in Northallerton by careless driving.

He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 134 hours’ unpaid work and banned from driving for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

In a separate and unrelated case, Nathan Kelly-Moore, 20, of Starkey Crescent, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to drink riding an electric scooter at Foss Islands Retail Park when twice the drink drive limit. He was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £150 fine, £85 prosecution costs and a £60 statutory surcharge after he

Both appeared before York Magistrates' Court.

Leslie Galtry, 77, of Gilling East, near Helmsley, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury to a cyclist by careless driving in Slingsby on Boxing Day 2022. He was fined £266, ordered to pay a £106 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and banned from driving for three years.

He appeared before Scarborough Magistrates' Court.