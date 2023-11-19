City of York Council and North Yorkshire Council have secured a devolution deal with the Government which, following a final approval will lead to the creation of the York and North Yorkshire combined authority.

Following this, the new economic growth strategy sets out measures to equip town centres with investment in transport, housing, digital and energy infrastructure.

Adopted on Wednesday, November 15, the five-year strategy aims to improve the quality of life for the county’s 615,000 residents and 32,000 businesses.

York and North Yorkshire Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) development manager, Carolyn Frank, said: "There are many exciting opportunities ahead through devolution and these will only be realised by the public and private sectors working in partnership."

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: "Adopting our economic growth strategy comes at one of the most exciting times in the county’s history – a new unitary authority has been created and devolution is approaching."