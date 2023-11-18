Kent Street is still closed near the Barbican. The road closed on Monday, August 7 between its junctions with Fawcett Street and Barbican Road for drainage and highway resurfacing works to be carried out and was set to reopen on Sunday, October 8, but the work is over-running and City of York Council now says the road will be closed until Tuesday, November 28, having previously extended until Sunday (November 19).

Read next:

The road is home to both the city centre fire station and a Q-Park car park and the council says access to both will be maintained at all times.

City of York Council says that it's envisaged the works will only take place between 10pm and 6am

overnight each night.