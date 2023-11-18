OVERRUNNING roadworks on a busy road in York have been extended yet again.
Kent Street is still closed near the Barbican. The road closed on Monday, August 7 between its junctions with Fawcett Street and Barbican Road for drainage and highway resurfacing works to be carried out and was set to reopen on Sunday, October 8, but the work is over-running and City of York Council now says the road will be closed until Tuesday, November 28, having previously extended until Sunday (November 19).
Read next:
- 'What started as an idea quickly became a challenge that has involved over 100'
- Three men arrested and two vehicles seized in York suburb
- Incident on York bridge - emergency crews called in
The road is home to both the city centre fire station and a Q-Park car park and the council says access to both will be maintained at all times.
City of York Council says that it's envisaged the works will only take place between 10pm and 6am
overnight each night.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article