Members of Aslef Union are carrying out the action in a bid to 'ratchet up the pressure' on train companies.

The industrial action comes as train drivers say they have not received a pay rise for the past four and a half years.

Industrial action affecting York is planned for the following dates:

Saturday, December 2

East Midlands Railway

LNER

Wednesday, December 6

CrossCountry

Friday, December 8

Northern

TransPennine Trains

December 1-9

All members will refuse to work overtime

Aslef Union has called 14 one-day strikes over the course of the past 18 months. General secretary, Mick Whelan, said: "We are determined to win this dispute."

Members of the public are recommended to stay informed on the industrial action taking place. More information can be found using National Rail's journey planner here.