FIRE crews have been called in after a car has been set on fire in North Yorkshire.
Crews received the call at 22.08pm last night (November 16), to a fire in a field adjacent to the A165 in Filey.
Police also attended the scene, the fire was extinguished using a hose reel, thermal imagine camera and heavy machinery.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have stated the cause of the fire was deliberate.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article