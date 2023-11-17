FIRE crews have been called in after a car has been set on fire in North Yorkshire.

Crews received the call at 22.08pm last night (November 16), to a fire in a field adjacent to the A165 in Filey.

Police also attended the scene, the fire was extinguished using a hose reel, thermal imagine camera and heavy machinery.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have stated the cause of the fire was deliberate.