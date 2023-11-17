EMERGENCY crews were called after a fire broke out at a home in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue received the call at 18.06pm last night after reports of a fire in the town (November 16), and crews from Whitby, Robin Hoods Bay and Lythe were in attendance.
The fire started in a first floor bedroom in the property and spokesperson for the service said: "The fire caused significant fire and smoke damage in the room of origin.
"It was then left with police as the cause of the fire remains under investigation."
