North Yorkshire Police arrested three people and seized two vehicles in Clifton as part of an operation to crackdown on antisocial behaviour on Monday (November 13).

In total, two vehicles were seized for no insurance, six drivers were dealt with for motoring offences and three people were arrested.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was interviewed and released on conditional bail. Meanwhile a 25-year-old man was arrested for drug driving. He was later released on conditional bail. And a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, burglary, going equipped and possession of an offensive weapon. The man was interviewed and released on conditional bail.

Sergeant Stuart Henderson from the York Outer Neighbourhood Policing team said: “We hope this has assured residents in Clifton that we continue to be out and about tackling issues, providing positive engagement and working to keep the area safe.

“Antisocial behaviour, drugs and nuisance driving can be a blight on communities. We are doing all we can to crack down on these problems in Clifton and other communities across North Yorkshire.

“I hope that this day of enforcement sends a clear message to anyone who is involved in criminality, we will catch you and we will take the necessary action.”