There are so many festive markets to explore in the lead-up to the most wonderful time of the year, whether it’s here in the UK or across the rest of Europe to the likes of Vienna or Prague.

But those wanting to get into the Christmas spirit and are hoping to plan some magical days out (or a weekend break) over the next months in the UK are in luck.

Because it seems York Christmas Market is one of the prettiest places to be, from twinkling lights, to sampling all the sweet treats and browsing one-of-a-kind gifts for loved ones.

To find out where some of Europe’s most beautiful Christmas markets are, online travel agent loveholidays has compiled a list of the most Instagrammed Christmas markets in Europe.

The hashtag #yorkchristmasmarkets racked up an impressive 10,213 Instagram posts.

When does the York Christmas Market 2023 start?





This year, residents and tourists can visit York Christmas Market from November 16 until December 22.

It will be open from 10am until 7pm, Monday – Sunday.

There will be 75 alpine chalets taking over Parliament Street and St Sampson's Square.

The Visit York website adds: “These charming chalets will offer an array of locally crafted treasures and artisan gifts brought to you by talented local traders.

Have you been to any of these Christmas markets in Europe? (Image: Getty)

“Discover a world of unique gift ideas at this year's Christmas market.

“From luxurious stationery to delectable Yorkshire delights, you'll find something special for everyone on your list. Make your holiday shopping a joyful experience and explore the exceptional offerings!”

On Tripadvisor, one visitor from last year wrote this review: “First time we took in York at Christmas as we usually go to Edinburgh, a nice change this year as York was really nice at Christmas.

“Slightly surprised that all the stalls were closed for 7pm however it was great to see somewhere different. The whole city had a great vibe we thoroughly enjoyed our 3 nights here.”

Europe’s 15 most beautiful Christmas Markets to visit in 2023

Manchester - England Edinburgh - Scotland Strasbourg - France Vienna - Austria Colmar - France Budapest - Hungary Frankfurt - Germany York - England Prague - Czech Republic Berlin - Germany Munich - Germany Tallinn - Estonia London - England Cologne - Germany Bucharest – Romania

Taking the crown is the Manchester Christmas Market. The hashtag '#manchesterchristmasmarket' has racked up 59,788 Instagram posts.

This year marks Manchester's 25th annual Christmas market and will be running until December 21, hosting 225 stalls across nine sites.