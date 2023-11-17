City of York Council says it hopes the change will help Tadcaster Road cope with current and future travel demands, whilst supporting and encouraging walking, cycling and bus use.

Additional pedestrian crossings and more attractive and safe routes for people on bikes and on foot will also be created.

However, this requires the reduction of a parking area near the shops in Tadcaster Road, which has created a concern about people parking for long periods in the bay reducing the availability of parking for customers of the shops.

Deputy leader and transport executive Cllr Pete Kilbane has committed to work with local councillors and business owners to see if the waiting times could be modified to increase their use for customer parking.

People parking on Tadcaster Road. Image: Adam Laver

Businesses affected include a hairdressers, a vinyl record store and the historic Bluefin fish and chip shop.

Reacting to the decision, Trevor Booth, of York Phone Repairs, which is also affected, said: “If people can’t get out easily they can’t drop a phone off or get some fish and chips.

“It is difficult to park down those side streets.

“I don’t know where else people would park.”

York Phone Repairs at work. Image: Adam Laver

He said it would “100 per cent” negatively affect business, adding: “I’ve been here for six years and it has been our worst year yet because of the general road works.

“It puts people off.

“I’m thinking of relocating.”

Mr Booth added: “We have to be able to leave a little bit of time to let people get in and out.”

John Parkinson, who works at a record store in Tadcaster Road, said: “Our business has been quite badly affected.

“People think it is a lost hope so over a period of time people avoid Tadcaster Road, and the question is whether people come back.

“I dare say we’ll survive but it’s been painful.”

Deputy leader of the council and executive member for transport and economy, Cllr Pete Kilbane, said at the council meeting when the decision was made: “There’s been some misinformation around this.”

He added: “What this is about is making sure people can’t park on the carriageway in Tadcaster Road.

“This really is just tidying up and I think most reasonable people agree that people should not be allowed to park on the main carriageway of Tadcaster Road.”