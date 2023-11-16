Police are appealing for CCTV after the vehicle was taken from Newton Kyme, Tadcaster.

They say it was stolen from St Andrew's Walk at sometime between 8pm on Wednesday, November 15 and 7.30am on Thursday, November 16. The vehicle registration ended in ZXV.

READ NEXT:

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are appealing for anyone with information, or CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident to come forward."

Anyone that can assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230217121.