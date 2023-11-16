North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following the theft from the store on Castlegate.

The charity box was taken from a table in the supermarket foyer at around 10.15am on Thursday 19 October. The collection was for a charity supporting vulnerable children with terminal illnesses and their families.

The suspect is described as around 40-50 years old, about 5'6'' to 5'7'' tall with dark facial hair dressed in all black with blue trainers.

If you have information that could help officers to identify him please email sylvia.matla@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Matla.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the 12230199094 North Yorkshire Police reference number when passing on information.