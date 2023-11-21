YORK cycle campaign is organising a festive cycle ride for the community to raise awareness of road safety for cyclists.
On September 23 the group hosted a Kidical cycle ride with around 150 participants.
Following the day's success, the group they decided to organise a festive themed cycle ride for December.
The KIDMAS Festive Ride on December 3 is starting from Cycle Heaven, Hospital Fields, at 2pm. There will be a competition for best, home-made Christmas bike and costume.
The event will be marshalled for the short ride around the city. The event is slow-paced and designed for families with young children and riders of all abilities to take part.
A spokesperson for York Cycle Campaign said: "Cycling is vital for every resident of York. Cycling can help us tackle our traffic woes, reduce pollution and improve health and wellbeing for a great many people."
