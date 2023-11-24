In association with
York Racecourse
York Racecourse recorded another successful season which has seen the numbers of racegoers increase year on year, despite a series of recent challenges such as the cost-of-living crisis and strike action by rail workers.
York Racecourse would like to thank the unstinting support of racegoers, connections, wider team and the home city for their support over another successful season. All the more so as the cost of living crisis has impacted the leisure pound.
They are delighted that, despite the impact of train strikes, racegoer numbers increased year on year.
The Sky Bet Ebor Festival was able to offer prize money at record levels and to continue to showcase the investment in facilities and the experience for racegoers, connections and racing staff. The new welfare canteen opened for use by the home team.
The world class calibre of the winners and a further new record for the number of runners, validates this successful strategy.
The racecourse is once again proudly supporting the Business Personality of the Year Awards.
All of this year’s Business Personality finalists impress with their drive and dedication and are heading organisations that make a real difference in their field.
