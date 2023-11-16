With trees and lights now in their full glory and the Nutcrackers back for a second year, it's worth popping into town after dark to enjoy the wonder of it all.

Thanks to Dave Allison from our Camera Club who shared these photos of York's festive lights and Christmas decorations

Would you like to see your photographs in The Press and online?

More than 2,500 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017 and brings together talented photographers from across York and North and East Yorkshire to share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.

To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.

We will feature pictures from our camera club in The Press and online regularly.

If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press.