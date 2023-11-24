Brought to you by
Hiscox Underwriting Group Services Ltd
Hiscox is proud to be the headline sponsor of this year's York Press Business Awards. The specialist insurer is celebrating its tenth anniversary of being part of York.
During the last ten years it has firmly embedded itself in the city, not only as a business but also as a part of the local community.
Mr James Scottwood, Head of HR at Hiscox in York said “Being ‘of’ York, not just ‘in’ York, has always been important to us and sponsoring the York Press Business Awards enables us to further deepen our roots in the city we call home”.
