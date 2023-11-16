Jordi who is head concierge at The Grand in York was awarded for his efficient and helpful pre-arrival support, his personalised service and attention to detail, for always creating a lasting impression and being referred to as “the man to go to” by guests.

He was one of the winners of The Caterer's 2023 Hotel Cateys taking home the prestigious Concierge of the Year award on Monday night (November 13).

The Grand in Station Rise is York's only five-star hotel, and it is down to Jordi and his team to exceed guests' expectations every day.

Jordi said: “I’m incredibly proud to be awarded with this accolade.

"I’m passionate about providing outstanding guest service, ensuring guests return time and time again to The Grand and our beautiful city.

"Building and supporting the concierge team to be the best they can be, as well as embracing my own characteristics to be the best I can be, are all elements of the job that I really enjoy."

Jordi Vaca from The Grand in York collecting his Concierge of the Year award (Image: Supplied)

Like all other Splendid Hospitality Group properties, Jordi says the team in York have a dedicated focus on warm hospitality, impeccable service, and meticulous attention to detail, so that the hotel consistently ensures memorable stays, highlighted with a flurry of five-star reviews.

He said this is demonstrated clearly through feedback received through guest satisfaction surveys which show 92.1 per cent of guests are likely to recommend the hotel following a stay. The hotel sits at position two on TripAdvisor for ‘Top Hotels in York’ following a consistent series of five-star reviews, many of which mention the warm welcome from Jordi and his team.

The hotel features 207 rooms alongside a spa, cookery school, event facilities and exclusive food and beverage outlets including a fine dining restaurant, Legacy.

As The Press reported at the time, Legacy, is a small and intimate space serving a tasting menu aimed at passionate foodies, and opened its doors a year ago to great fanfare in the hotel, which is housed in a former railway headquarters building.

In September staff at the restaurant celebrated being awarded 3 AA Rosettes at the prestigious AA Hospitality Awards in London.