The move comes as just three sets of temporary safety measures are put in place this week which City of York Council says will protect residents and visitors enjoying York’s busy festive period.

Temporary hostile vehicle measures have been installed this week where work to install the last remaining permanent bollards against hostile vehicles is still to be completed.

READ MORE

The council says the temporary barriers are to protect the city’s busiest areas as part of a raft of measures to counter the terrorist threat which remains ‘substantial’.

These wider measures include running emergency exercises and training events, and deploying emergency grab bags to help protect visitors, workers, businesses and residents in central York.

From tomorrow, Friday November 16 to Friday December 22, the temporary measures will operate at:

Colliergate

The junction of Parliament Street, Pavement and High Ousegate

Blake Street.

These and the permanent measures will be staffed from Monday to Sunday between 10am to 7pm when vehicular access is not permitted.

From Friday December 22, the regular footstreet hours will revert to 10.30am to 5pm. The temporary barriers are due to be removed on Wednesday January 3.

Cllr Peter Kilbane, Executive Member for Transport and Economy at City of York Council, said: “At this busy time of year, we must protect all residents, workers, businesses and visitors enjoying the thriving Christmastime events in our vibrant city centre. The majority of the new bollards are installed and ready to do just that. Hopefully, this will be the last time that any temporary barriers will be needed here at this busy and economically important time of year.

"Like the permanent measures, the temporary barriers will, as usual, allow mobility scooters, wheelchairs and pedestrians through, assisted by temporary dropped kerbs. Deliveries by foot and hand carts to support businesses can also be made through the temporary and permanent measures.

“After 4 January, Blue Badge holders will be able to use the new, staffed sliding barriers at the junctions of Goodramgate and Deangate during the regular footstreet hours of 10.30am to 5pm and we will be delighted to welcome them back into our city.”

New bollards have already been erected at Shambles, Spurriergate, Lendal, Goodramgate, and Minster Gates as part of a £3.5m scheme.

The council says it is continuing to work with York BID and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to signposting pedestrian routes into the affected streets and is offering a shopping promotion to support businesses affected by the ongoing work

The former Liberal Democrat-led council agreed to the scheme last year, despite concerns over disabled access and impacts on business.

It was then continued by its replacement Labour administration, which was elected in May.

The council says it is continuing to work with York BID and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to signposting pedestrian routes into the affected streets and is offering a shopping promotion to support businesses affected by the ongoing work