The market opened today (November 16) with traders ready to embrace a busy festive period.

Running until December 22, St Nicholas Fair is organised by the city's destination management organisation, Make It York.

Make It York said in 2022 that 49 per cent of visitors came to the city for the Christmas Market alone.

The rows of stalls span through the centre of Parliament Street and extend to St Sampson's Square. Many of York's well known businesses feature in the market along with some different faces.

Among the more unique traders at this years market is the popular 'Viking Drinking Horns' stall.

Selling Viking horns made from free-range cattle, staff at the stall are excited for the upcoming period.

Ben Hoare, who was working at the stall, said: "York's crazy for Christmas, isn't it.

"The city has the Dickensian and Harry Potter vibe which combined with Christmas is great."

Another one of the unique stalls at the market is the 'Spin Art Wind Spinners'.

Selling stainless steel motorised Wind Spinners, the stall stands out in this year's market for its visual display.

Staff member, Karoline Evans, said: "We're here every year and it's exciting.

"The York markets are always really busy so it's a great boost to business."

And for some festive decorations, the 'Artifactually' store is capitalising on the seasonal cheer.

Its mouthblown glass ornamental baubles are decorated by hand. Each year, 'Artifactually' benefits from being at multiple Christmas markets - but York has a special place in its hearts.

Owner Susan Calder said: "It's our favourite market!

"Every year it's great and the people love it."

Along with the small businesses selling presents in time for Christmas, a variety of stalls selling food, festive drinks and sweet treats are dotted along the market for visitors to enjoy.

Opening from 10am to 7pm every day, the 75 stalls will also offer a 10 per cent discount to York residents. To claim the discount, Make It York asks residents to present a valid York Card or identity card with proof of a York address.

This year, Thor's Tipi has moved away from its regular spot in the centre of the market to Museum Gardens. It will be open until New Year's Eve.