As The Press previously reported, Storm Debi arrived earlier this week, causing the River Ouse to flood.

The Environment Agency has updated flood alerts this morning (November 16) stating the areas where "flooding is expected".

River levels appear to have passed their peak, with the Foss Barrier reaching 9m at midnight last night, just 1.2m below its highest recorded point in 2000.

Areas listed on the alerts include: St. George's Field, Queen's Staith, Skeldergate and Tower Street, and Naburn Lock.

Red warnings also remain in place on the Derwent, at Stamford Bridge and Buttercrambe Mill.

The weather is expected to remain dry for the rest of the week, with periods of rain on Saturday morning, and a light shower on Sunday.