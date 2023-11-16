Copmanthorpe Primary School and Nursery had a visit from inspectors back in September, and they have retained their 'good' judgement as a result

This is the second Ofsted that head, Jenny Rogers, has led the school through during her time at Copmanthorpe. Before this she was head at Elvington CE School, where she had her first Ofsted inspection as a head in 2014.

Mrs Rogers said: "We are delighted that the continuous hard work of the whole school community was recognised in our inspection, particularly our focus on holistic child development, kindness, inclusion and high expectations.

"This is the first inspection since we opened our School Nursery and were thrilled that the inspector saw the great relationships and opportunities that are being offered to children from three-years-old and how our curriculum is carefully planned to build from this starting point."

The inspection report said: 'The school provides pupils with a range of opportunities to develop their skills beyond the academic.'

'Pupils are happy to come to school and feel safe here. Pupils say that in their school 'everyone is welcome' and 'no one is left out'.

'The school's curriculum is carefully planned and ambitious for all pupils.'

'Leaders have high expectations for both behaviour and achievement.'

Inspectors also said that the school can improve the way phonics is taught: 'Some teaching strategies are confusing for pupils and some opportunities to correct errors in pencil grip and letter formation are missed. This impacts on pupils’ spelling and handwriting as they move through the school. The school should ensure that there are consistent expectations in place for how phonics is taught and that all staff adhere to these expectations.'

Yvonne Hoggarth, Chair of Governors said: "We are delighted with the Ofsted inspection outcomes which reflect the hard work and calibre of our incredibly dedicated staff, led by a very skilled and experienced leadership team. Together they work hard to ensure that the school sets high expectations, offers a seamless curriculum, and promotes an inclusive learning environment, which puts children at the heart of what we do.

"Despite the challenges of recent years, the school has continued to develop excellence initiatives to meet our strategic vision of inspiring everyone within the school community to thrive. We are excited about the possibilities the future holds in building on this success."