A 13-YEAR-OLD girl has been hit by a car in a hit and run crash in North Yorkshire.
Police in Scarborough said the incident happened between 5.30pm and 5.50pm on Tuesday (November 14) at the Scalby Road junction with Woodland Ravine when a 13-year-old girl was hit by a long dark-coloured, possibly blue, saloon car driven by a woman with blonde hair.
The girl, who suffered minor cuts and bruising to her face and body, was taken to hospital and discharged following treatment.
Officers are appealing for information to help identify the driver and the vehicle involved.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email Joshua.snaith@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Joshua Snaith.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230216880 when passing on information.
