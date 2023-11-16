The 2024 JORVIK Viking Festival runs from Monday February 12 too Sunday February 18.

Festival event manager Abigail Judge says the release of tickets is earlier this year to help people book accommodation.

The events include the annual Viking fest and a stunning finale, which sell out every year.

READ MORE:

Abigail said: "They make fantastic experiential Christmas presents, too – especially if the tickets are wrapped around a bottle of mead or a toy sword!”

The three events for which tickets are being released are:

The Viking Banquet: Love and Blunder, taking place at the Merchant Adventurer’s Hall on Wednesday February 14.

Torch-bearing Vikings will welcome diners with a glass of mead, before tucking into a delicious three course feast suitable for Odin himself!

As the event is taking place on Valentine’s Day, the sagas told at the feast will be stories of Viking romance – the path of which rarely ran smoothly! Tickets are £95 per person.

The Viking Games, 1.30pm on Saturday February 17.

First staged in May 2022, the Viking Games tests the skills, strength, cunning and wisdom of our Viking competitors, including circles of honour and circles of treachery, until only one person is left standing!

The event culminates in a battle spectacular featuring hundreds of warriors: two armies face off using real weapons to recreate the authentic sounds of metal hitting wooden shield!

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for concessions (ages 3-16 or 60+) and free for under 3s.

The Festival Finale will return to the Eye of York on the evening of Saturday February 17 at 7pm.

This year’s fiery son-et-lumière event explores the Realms of Yggdrasil, featuring different tales taken from the nine worlds connected by The World Tree of Norse mythology, Yggdrasil.

Asgard, Valhalla, Jötunheimr and Niflheim all feature in the stories of gods, giants and brave warriors! Tickets are £20 for adults and £15 for concessions (ages 3-16 or 60+).t

Abigail added: “We’ve worked hard on accessibility this year, with prebookable dedicated accessible seating and wheelchair areas for our two key outdoor events.

"We’re also offering tickets for those on low incomes for our Viking Games event, as we are very conscious that the cost-of-living crisis is hitting many families very hard.

"Even though there are a host of free things to do every year at JORVIK Viking Festival, we have set aside half price tickets so an adult and two children can enjoy the Viking Games for just £10. We are expecting these to be very popular, so encourage early booking.”

Tickets for the three highlights are available from jorvikvikingfestival.co.uk from 9am on Friday 17 November. Tickets for other events – including have-a-go activities – will be available from December 15.

For details and updates, go to jorvikvikingfestival.co.uk