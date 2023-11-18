Children's charity Jessie's Fund is taking part in the Big Give Christmas Campaign, a matched giving initiative offering the opportunity to double the value of donations.

Jessie's Fund helps children with additional needs or serious illness to communicate by using music. The charity was established in memory of Jessica May George, a musical child who sadly died in 1994 from a rare and inoperable brain tumour.

Money raised to support the cost of specialist treatment in the USA was invested in helping seriously ill and disabled children through music. The charity is funding projects in York and throughout the UK.

Locally, Jessie’s Fund has helped to establish a music therapy post on the children's wards at York Hospital.

The charity has also been working at Applefields School, Tang Hall, as part of a year long project, supporting staff to use music to help children communicate throughout the school day.

One teacher at the school said: “All of the pupils engaged in the session in different ways.

"A youngster being fascinated by and then playing the double bass was a magic moment. I think the smiles, laughter and moments of stillness in the session said it all!"

Online donations made between 12pm (midday) on November 28 and 12pm on December 5 will be doubled. All donations must be given online and will be matched so a £10 gift is worth £20 to the charity.

Donations to the Big Give must be given via the link here.