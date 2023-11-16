North Yorkshire Police responded to a call at 6.45am yesterday (November 15) after a member of the public saw a shop's door that appeared to be forced open.

Neal's Yard Remedies, in Low Petergate, had its door and lock damaged in the incident.

Officers attended the scene but it is not currently believed that anything was taken.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which would assist the investigation, is asked to dial 101 and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference NYP-15112023-0043.

Officers are keen to speak to any businesses or residents in the area who may have captured CCTV images of the incident or those responsible.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.