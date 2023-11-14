Rustique Restaurant in York, The New Derwent Bistro in Malton and Clark’s Restaurant in Scarborough all scooped the top prizes at the ceremony.

First established in 2002, the Good Food Award website “celebrate and acknowledge culinary excellence across the UK."

It adds: “We aim to promote and bolster local, independent businesses that create delectable food.

Have you visited Rustique Restaurant in York? (Image: Tripadvisor)

“We firmly believe that these businesses are the backbone of our communities and are deserving of recognition for their hard work and unwavering dedication.”

Good Food Awards for Cafes and Good Food Awards for Gastro Pubs are just some of the other categories available.

In 2014, the sister publication called Good Hotel Awards was launched to showcase the best hotels, B&Bs, serviced apartments and guest houses.

You can see all the Good Food Award winners for 2023/24 here.

3 North Yorkshire restaurants have been crowned winners at the Good Food Awards 2024

“Our Good Food Awards recognise the hard-working teams who strive for culinary excellence within their field,” write the experts.

“Chosen for their food quality, service and value, our prestigious Blue Ribbon is bestowed upon those with high customer ratings/votes and is known as – the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes.”

On Tripadvisor, Rustique Restuarant has also been highly praised, as one person commented: “We loved our first visit to Rustique whilst in York.

“Our meals were all delicious, especially the French onion soup, baked camembert, pork belly and fillet steak!

“We will definitely be back and absolutely recommend this lovely restaurant if you are in York.”

Speaking about a recent visit to The New Derwent Bistro, one customer said on Tripadvisor: “A wonderful find whilst strolling around Malton. Staff very helpful and friendly.

“Had lunch and we both had their pasta dish. Very tasty and a good sized portion. Served in warm bowls. Excellent value for money.”

Meanwhile, on the popular review website, Clark’s Restaurant has also received good feedback.

“Delicious venison carpaccio followed by super tasty and fresh lobster,” posted this visitor

“Staff were delightful and attentive.

“We will definitely be back! Thank you.”