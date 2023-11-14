The Environment Agency has four warnings - meaning flooding is expected - for York as of today (Tuesday, November 14).

They are for:

The River Ouse at York - riverside properties

The River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith

The River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths

The River Ouse at Naburn Lock

The Environment Agency said: "River levels are rising on the River Ouse in York due to rainfall as a result of Storm Debi.

"Flooding is forecast to affect riverside properties, properties on King's Staith in York and riverside areas through York from Lendall Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

"Flooding is forecast to affect low lying land, particularly around properties along Queens Staith on South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place, St Georges Field car parks and Rowntree Park.

"Further rainfall is forecast intermittently throughout the day.

"We will continue to monitor the forecast."

The River Ouse level at the Viking Recorder was 3.3 metres at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

It is predicted to rise to 3.8 metres by 2pm on Wednesday (November 15).

The agency warned residents to be on their guard, adding: "Monitor local water levels and weather conditions.

"Consider putting your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

Across the UK by Tuesday afternoon, the Environment Agency had 14 flood warnings in place, meaning flooding is expected, with 101 lesser flood alerts also active.

The River Ouse flooding on November 4, 2023

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said “wet and windy weather” would linger in the wake of Storm Debi.

A “very active” jet stream has been the cause of much of the wet weather, Mr Petagna said, as he warned it shows “no sign” of stopping in the next week.

He warned that much of the UK is “in the firing line”, with “pretty unsettled” weather expected over the next week.

Despite the wet weather, fairly normal temperatures for this time of year of 9-12C are expected.