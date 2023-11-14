Daniel Borgers, also known as Daniel Jacobs, was jailed for seven and a half years in 2014 for pulling a woman off the street after she had been to church and raping her at knifepoint in an alleyway.

The crime had gone unsolved for years until a DNA match identified him as the man who had threatened to slit the woman’s throat during the rape.

At the same court hearing, Borgers was made subject to a sexual offences protection order enabling police to monitor him and impose restrictions on what he did.

But following his release he returned to his home in Scarborough where he started leading what police later described as a “secret life” in defiance of the order and their attempts to control him.

York Crown Court heard he set up a handyman business through which he met and befriended the girl.

Officers were unable to contact her and warn her about Borgers’ past because he claimed to them that he was unable to leave his house and hid the relationship.

Borgers, 52, of Scalby Road, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to three offences including breaching a sexual offences protection order and not complying with the requirements of the sex offenders’ register.

He was jailed for 28 months. He will be under police supervision and court ordered restrictions for the rest of his life.

Investigating Officer PC Belinda Williamson, from Scarborough’s Police Offender Management Unit, said: “This man is an extremely dangerous individual who used a job forbidden by police to befriend a 17-year-old girl. The relationship quickly became sexual and has had a lasting impact on the victim.

“Not only did he actively lie and say he was unable to leave the house due to his mental health, he was living a secret life, running a handyman business and having a relationship with a vulnerable young girl.

“His deception prevented police from speaking with the girl and informing her of his previous convictions, which would have given her the opportunity to decide whether she wanted to continue the relationship or not.

“I would like to praise the victim for her strength throughout the investigation and giving evidence in court.

“North Yorkshire Police is committed to keeping the public safe and anyone who has any concerns about a new partner can contact officers and make an application under Claire’s Law – more information about this can be found on our website.”

Claires Law gives anyone a right to ask police if they or someone they know is in a relationship with an individual who could be abusive towards them.

York Crown Court heard that Borgers’ police offender manager had forbidden him to set up the handyman business on the ground it would be unsuitable for someone with his conviction. He also failed to tell police he had stayed at the home of a girl under 18 for more than 12 hours, that he was in a sexual relationship and his car registration number.