THE air ambulance has been called in after a man got his foot stuck in machinery in York.
Emergency crews were called in shortly before noon today (November 14) after reports of a man with his foot trapped.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.50pm to Murton Lane in York.
A service spokesman said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to a man with his foot trapped in industrial machinery.
"The man had been released by collogues prior to the fire services arrival so crews assisted with trauma care.
"He was later transported to hospital via air ambulance."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article