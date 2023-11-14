Emergency crews were called in shortly before noon today (November 14) after reports of a man with his foot trapped.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.50pm to Murton Lane in York.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from York and Acomb responded to a man with his foot trapped in industrial machinery.

"The man had been released by collogues prior to the fire services arrival so crews assisted with trauma care.

"He was later transported to hospital via air ambulance."