North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a burglary in Scarborough Road in Filey which happened at about 11.45am on Wednesday, September 27.

A police spokesman said: "They forced entry to the home of an elderly couple when they were out shopping and made an untidy search of all rooms in the house.

"They then left with the couple's monthly pension and jewellery which has significant sentimental value."

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as they believe that he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email neale.graham2@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Neale Graham.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230183381 when passing information.