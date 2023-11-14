Police are appealing for help after the death of a 74year-old Ryedale man.

Officers are seeking relatives of Russell Dunn, from Sherburn, who died earlier this month.

A spokesperson said: "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

2He was born in Durham and is known to have a sister and a niece.

Any relatives are asked to please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk - thank you."