Police are appealing for help after the death of a 74year-old Ryedale man.
Officers are seeking relatives of Russell Dunn, from Sherburn, who died earlier this month.
A spokesperson said: "There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
2He was born in Durham and is known to have a sister and a niece.
Any relatives are asked to please email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk - thank you."
