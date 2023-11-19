Lumpy mashed potato, gristly steak and kidney pie and boiled-to-death vegetables – all followed by the horror that was semolina pudding for dessert.

But at least back then (my schooldays were the 1960s and 1970s) we were all getting the same reasonably-balanced lunchtime meal.

In my day, queuing up at the counter for the dinner lady to ladle out a serving of stew or a dollop of peas and mash was part of the ritual.

And sitting down to lunch with your mates and classmates was always fun – a chance to flick some of those peas and mash at that day’s school enemy, if nothing else.

These days, school dinner (probably school lunch is a more accurate description) is a much more hit-and-miss affair - with many children relying on packed lunches, or having nothing at lunchtime at all.

One of Labour’s pre-election pledges in York was to try to provide a free school meal for every primary school child who needs it.

The argument goes that a proper meal will help children learn and concentrate better – as well as benefitting their health.

The authority plans to begin with a pilot scheme at Westfield School – which serves one of York’s most deprived area - from next January.

A pot of £100,000 of council cash has been set aside - but the council also plans to launch a fund-raising drive in the hope the scheme can be extended.

It’s a noble idea… just, please, lay off the semolina.

Meanwhile, in case you’ve forgotten what school lunchtimes were like, we’ve dug out a few photos from our archives to remind you…

Enjoy!