After more than 20 years of putting on a huge festive display, people living in Twin Pike Way, or Twinkle Pike Way as it has become known, have said that that a combination of factors mean that this year they won't be having their usual lights switch-on.

The lights have been bringing joy for decades

Over the years the Wigginton cul-de-sac has attracted visitors from far and wide to see the hundreds of twinkling lights decorating the houses and gardens and raised more than £100,000 for local charities.

People have been turning out to see the lights since 2000

Residents Alan and Pamela Reed said: "It was felt by residents that we have reached a milestone.

"Most of us are pensioners now, and it's also due to other problems including electricity charges and the closure of the Haxby bank closure and the cost of replacing decorations.

"It was time to call it a day. Thanks to all those who have who made it a success for more than 20 years."

Alan Reed with some of the lights

Each year, visitors who stopped to take a look at the lights were asked to make a donation into a collection box at the end of the street and last year a QR code was set up on the box for the first time taking people straight to a JustGiving page making it easier to donate.

Last year the money raised was shared between St Leonard’s Hospice and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The couple's granddaughter Steph Cooper, has been in charge of social media and the online donation page in the past.

Residents at a past switch-on

Speaking to The Press, Steph said: “We missed being able to string the lights during the pandemic but we were back again last year and we raised money for two amazing charities who, without donations, are unable to act and provide the service they so greatly do.

“The lights all started out back in 2000 to mark the millennium.

“I was at the first switch-on as a nine-year-old and my own children went along to watch.

"We would like to say a huge thank you for all your support and donations over the years and hope you have a very Merry Christmas."

Some of the lights in Twinkle Pike Way