Storm was brought to the York RSPCA's animal home off Landing Lane by an inspector because her needs were not getting met.

"After lengthy legal proceedings we are happy to be able to put Storm up for adoption," a spokesperson for the animal shelter said.

Staff at the animal centre say Storm can be a little nervous when meeting people for the first time.

"But once she knows you she is such a lovely natured girl," a member of staff who works with Storm said.

"Storm loves spending time with her people and once you are in her circle of friends she will love you with all her heart."

Staff say that Storm had had a 'pretty rough time' before she came to the animal centre.

"So she has lots of making up to do," the staff member said.

"She would love adopters who will show her the joys of life and repay her with lots of love.

"She is a funny, cheeky girl who can make us smile on a bad day.

"She can be stubborn when she chooses to be but in a cheeky way.

"Storm really does deserve to be cherished with her own family where she can forget about her past and enjoy her future."

Staff at the animal centre say Storm's adopters would need to be familiar with the breed.

She could possibly live with another dog after a successful introduction at the centre, but will need an adult only home.

To find out more about Storm, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.