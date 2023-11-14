On the cusp of their ten-year anniversary as landlords, Tom and Paulina Renshaw have not lost any of their passion which inspired them to take over The Waggon and Horses as their first pub.

The venue offers up to seven real ales on tap, plus an offering of real cider.. It also has its own cycling club as well as darts and bar billiards teams.

The 1,100-meember York CAMRA said The Waggon and Horses was selected as it is a ‘proper pub’ with Tom and Paulina delivering as the bar is filled every day.

CAMRA Chairman Chris Tregellis said: “Tom, Paulina and the entire Waggon and Horses team thoroughly deserve this award. The first thing you notice when you walk through the door are the glistening hand pumps putting real ale at the forefront of what this pub is about.

“Alongside the house Bateman's range, you can sample nearly every style of beer from the best breweries in Yorkshire as well as gems from across the country. It really is a beer lover's paradise and I hope we can be here in another ten years to celebrate Tom and Paulina's twentieth anniversary!"