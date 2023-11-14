Everybody deserves a Christmas party - and that includes dogs too.

For any Dachshund owners looking to get their pups in the festive spirit, a special sausage dog party could be just the thing. An event aptly named Party Like a Dachshund promises a day of play and fun this Christmas.

Located at the Thornton House Farm Indoor Arena, between York and Pocklington, on Saturday December 9, the party is open to all dachshunds and their owners and includes an hour of off-lead play time in the indoor arena as well as a chance to meet the real Santa Paws himself.

The sausage dogs can groove to Christmas songs while gorging on unlimited puppicinos and doggie treats.

While humans are allowed in for free, each dog must have an entry ticket, as an event is “for the whole family” with doggie photoshoots available.

Party Like a Dachshund also provides an opportunity for other dog owners to connect with others, while participating in games and fun activities.

Local pet businesses will also be showcasing their products, including treats and accessories in time for Christmas.

The event follows the successful Party Like A Cockapoo, but this time it combines the joy of Christmas with the magic of owning a sausage dog.

To book your tickets, go to: https://buytickets.at/partylikeadachshund/1064877

