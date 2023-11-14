The proposal to grant Spark another lease when the site could generate ten times that as a small car park is a poke in the eye for citizens (Spark:York could stay until 2026, The Press, November 14).

Just think what £200,000-plus a year could do? The much-touted free school meals could actually happen and there would be no danger of axing school buses.

But no; the new administration would rather cut services and hike council tax than put a stop to unjustified largesse.

Continuing to indulge specially-favoured individuals while facing an £11.4million deficit is an example of financial impropriety.

When coupled with continuing breaches of local and national planning policies on a site owned by the council itself it shows just how utterly reprehensible this proposal is.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York

Spark’s neighbours could always move

If neighbours of Spark have spent so many years finding it impossible to deal with the ‘nuisance’ that it causes, perhaps they should consider moving?

Piccadilly seems a strange area to reside for someone who seems incapable of adapting to life in a modern city.

It’s a shame this very vocal minority cannot appreciate the huge benefits Spark has created for the city, the local community and independent businesses.

Visitors and residents alike know just how popular Spark is, and I’m glad it will continue its success for some years to come.

Kayleigh Wenham-Ross, Gillygate

Cameron today - back into the EU tomorrow?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appoints avid remainer Lord David Cameron as foreign secretary.

How long before overtures are made to Brussels to re-enter the EU without the need to gain public approval: honesty and integrity counting for nothing with this Prime Minister.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby

At least Braverman told it like it was

Rishi Sunak shot himself in the foot yet again when he sacked Suella Braverman.

He collapsed under the weight of the howls from the Labour wolfpack.

She didn’t kowtow to pressure.

She had the nerve and the guts to tell it to the public exactly like it is.

Starmer and Rayner were the ones howling for blood during the Boris scandal, claiming that all sorts of lies were being told and that for him to go was the right and proper thing to do.

Well, now Suella Braverman has told the truth and they were again howling for blood.

I hope she returns very soon.

I personally do believe that the Just Stop Oil protesters were given preferential treatment, stopping emergency vehicles from carrying out their jobs, which was a disgrace.

Britain is near the top of the list for it’s stance on the green agenda, so why oh why are they demonstrating here?

Go to China or Russia or Brazil or the oil producing countries of Arabia or Indonesia.

Do your protesting there and let Britain get on with life.

But then again I forgot.

They would be locked up in a very short space of time.

M Horsman, Moorland Road, York