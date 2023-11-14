Whether you want to give your trusty artificial tree a break after years on show, or you are just looking for somewhere new to pick a freshly cut one, there are plenty of garden centres and farms selling real Christmas trees in the area.

Let’s take a look at some of the best places to buy a real Christmas tree this year in York, from the giant ones to the less messy ones.

Some of the best places to buy real Christmas trees in York

The Balloon Tree

Location: Stamford Bridge Road, Gate Helmsley, York, YO41 1NB

This year, The Balloon Tree will be selling bushy Nordmann Firs (4ft-10ft) and slender Fraser Firs (5ft-9ft) from £38.

The website says: “Our Christmas Trees are locally and sustainably grown by our long term supplier in the heart of North Yorkshire.

“Both varieties are bred as minimum drop trees to save on the cleaning and retain their needles as long as possible - ensuring you keep them hydrated and away from radiators.”

It adds: “Pre-order your Christmas Tree by the 20th of November, and guarantee the 2022 price. You still come to our magical Christmas Tree Forest to pick the perfect Tree to celebrate with.”

All trees will be available to collect from 9am to 5.30pm from Saturday, November 25.

You can also have the tree of your dreams delivered within five miles (+£5.00) and over five miles (+£8.00).

York Christmas Trees

Location: Wigginton Lodge, Wigginton Road, York, YO32 2RH

York Christmas Trees are offering a variety of trees for the festive season this year which will be available to purchase from the barn, including Nordmann Firs, Norway Spruces, pot-grown trees and Fraiser Firs.

Returning for 2023 will also be P.Y.O Christmas trees, where you can choose your own directly from the field so it can be cut down for you to take home on the day.

Limited places are available to book here.

Will you be buying a real Christmas tree this year? (Image: Getty)

York Christmas Trees website explains: “We are wanting to keep numbers to a safe and enjoyable level so if you would like to come and pick you own trees please book by ordering one tree per family.

“Each date has morning and afternoon time slots, please bring your order number with you.

“On arrival call at the barn and collect your tree tag and ribbon then follow the path to the tree field and choose your tree.

“When you have chosen your tree you will be given a coloured tear off from the tag which you should take back to the barn and use to pay for the tree.

“The cut and netted trees will be brought back to the barn every 20 to 30 minutes so once you have paid for your tree you can take it home with you.

“Priority will be given to pre-booked tickets as we only have a limited number of trees to sell in the Pick your own field.”

Boretree Christmas Trees

Location: Hull Road, York, YO19 5HE

At Askham Bryan, there will be Nordmann Fir Christmas trees available in sizes from 4ft-11ft.

Handmade wreaths to hang around your home as well as tree stands can also be purchased.

Although the opening date is yet to be announced, keep an eye on Boretree Christmas Trees' Facebook page for further updates.

Moor Lane Farm Christmas Trees Copmanthorpe

Location: Moor Lane Farm, Moor Lane, Copmanthorpe, York, YO23 3TL

You can choose your Christmas tree at Moor Lane Farm this year from Monday, November 20.

The farm will be open seven days a week from 8.30am to 6.30pm.

Moor Lane Farm website says: "Fresh from Yorkshire: Our Nordman Firs are nurtured in the pristine Yorkshire countryside, where the soil is rich, and the climate is ideal for growing lush, full-bodied trees.

“Premium Quality: Every tree at Moor Lane Christmas Trees is carefully handpicked for its perfection. Expect luxurious, non-drop needles and a symmetrical shape that'll make your ornaments shine!"

Please check with each location for accurate opening times and availability.