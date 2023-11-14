This week’s employment statistics show that in York, the number of claimants is 2,245, which is down 155 or 6% on last October.

For the over 50s, the number at 510 is down 105 or 17%.

In Selby, the claimant count of 1,155 is down 50 or 4%. For the over 50s however, the number increased 15 or 4% to 300 in October.

In Ryedale, the claimant count is 560, up 20 or 4% on last October but for over 50s, the number fell 15 or 9% to 160.

Wendy Mangan Employer and Partnership Manager for York and North Yorkshire said: “York Jobcentre is continuing to build on this success with a wide range of activity planned during Older Workers week – week commencing 20th November.”

Events at the jobcentre include the National Careers Service running an Experience Matters Workshop, Mid-life MOT session – planning and preparing for latter life: Pensions, health and skills/work, Smart Works - dressing and coaching service for women, Employers recruiting for an age diverse workforce, Confidence and employability support, Skills updating and Training providers.