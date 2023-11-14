York Jobcentre is crediting a lower claimant count on staff efforts, especially in helping the over 50s find work.
This week’s employment statistics show that in York, the number of claimants is 2,245, which is down 155 or 6% on last October.
For the over 50s, the number at 510 is down 105 or 17%.
In Selby, the claimant count of 1,155 is down 50 or 4%. For the over 50s however, the number increased 15 or 4% to 300 in October.
In Ryedale, the claimant count is 560, up 20 or 4% on last October but for over 50s, the number fell 15 or 9% to 160.
Wendy Mangan Employer and Partnership Manager for York and North Yorkshire said: “York Jobcentre is continuing to build on this success with a wide range of activity planned during Older Workers week – week commencing 20th November.”
Events at the jobcentre include the National Careers Service running an Experience Matters Workshop, Mid-life MOT session – planning and preparing for latter life: Pensions, health and skills/work, Smart Works - dressing and coaching service for women, Employers recruiting for an age diverse workforce, Confidence and employability support, Skills updating and Training providers.
