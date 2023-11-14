In the company’s 25th year of touring, Green Hammerton-based company Badapple Theatre, will be appearing in a raft of smaller local venues in Yorkshire and beyond from December 1-30 with Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol, a classic comedy slant on the Dickens’ story.

Badapple was established by Kate Bramley back in 1998 and she takes her original productions to the smallest and hardest-to-reach village halls round Yorkshire and nationally.

She said: "Come along and have a good chuckle while the blustering, skin-flint farmer Ebeneezer Scrooge gets his comeuppance and is forced to see the error of his penny pinching ways.

"The show is full of local stories and carols, puppets and mayhem, and original songs by Sony award-winner Jez Lowe, plus a whacking great dose of seasonal bonhomie, this is a winter warmer to put a smile on everyone’s face this Christmas."

James Lewis-Knight as Scrooge (Image: Badapple)

Clare Granger, High Sheriff of North Yorkshire, is a loyal audience member, adn said: “It was wonderful to spend a joyous evening with Badapple Theatre Company in a small rural village hall.

"Kate Bramley is absolutely fulfilling her ambition to bring the arts into the community and the uplifting effect on the audience of what the theatre company does is palpable.”

Emily Chattle as Mrs Cratchitt (Image: Badapple)

Badapple’s mission is to go to the smallest and hardest to reach village halls and community venues to bring professional theatre to all.

Clare said: “We all know that isolation and loneliness are major issues in our rural communities and that maintaining good mental health is proving more and more of a challenge for the general population.

"It is hard to overestimate the positive benefits of getting out of the house and attending a joyful, inexpensive, communal event in your own locality.

"Badapple Theatre Company is providing just this experience and not only that, but the cast and production were superb and we totally loved it."

Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol stars Emily Chattle and James Lewis-Knight and is suitable for all ages from five and upward. It tours across Yorkshire as well as Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Worcestershire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Staffordshire, Northumberland, Cumbria, County Durham and Oxfordshire.

For a full list of dates and venues and to book, visit badappletheatre.co.uk or call 01423 331304.